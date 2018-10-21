Bears still can’t find a run game to match their offensive identity

Matt Nagy and Jordan Howard celebrate after Howard scored against the Patriots on Sunday. } Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Sunday that quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s rushing yards didn’t count in the run game’s ledger.

The quarterback ran six times for 81 yards, the most of any player on either team.

“To me, that’s a scramble, and that’s him making something happen, that’s him growing as a quarterback,” Nagy said after the Bears’ 38-31 loss at Soldier Field. “But our run game has to get better.”

Jordan Howard ran 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown. Tarik Cohen ran six times for 14 yards — though he added eight catches for 69 yards and a score.

Nagy said it wasn’t solely fault of the running backs.

“It’s everybody,” he said. “And we just need to figure out how we can do that, what’s best for us identity-wise. And it’s not one person.”