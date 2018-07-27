Payday looming? Jordan Howard: Todd Gurley’s megadeal ‘changes the math’ for RBs

BOURBONNAIS — Yes, running back Jordan Howard noticed Todd Gurley’s payday.

Yes, he smiled.

The Rams running back agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal this week. With his $45 million guarantee is the most ever for a running back, Gurley reset the market for a position the league has, in recent years, considered fungible.

“It definitely changes the math for running backs,” Howard said Friday after the Bears’ seventh training camp practice. “Running backs, they try to dismiss us. They use us a lot, but they don’t really want to pay us, so they try to dismiss us and not pay us for what we’re worth.

Bears running back Jordan Howard stretches in May. (AP)

“They feel like they can get another running back easy, but it’s not that easy.”

Running backs are being paid an average salary of $1.36 million, the lowest mark among all position players except for fullbacks and long snappers, per Spotrac. The average cap hit paid to top-10 running backs was the lowest of any position group but punters and kickers, Pro Football Focus wrote in April.

Entering his third season, the Bears’ running back isn’t eligible for an extension until Jan. 1, 2019 — at the earliest. But after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, Howard could parlay an outstanding third season into lofty financial expectations. If the Bears don’t extend him, he could hit free agency in March 2020 at age 25 — or be kept on a franchise tag.

Howard shares an agent with Le’Veon Bell, the Steelers running back who figures to, for the second-straight season, play under the franchise tag. He’s yet to sign his tender or report to camp, but, presuming his does eventually, he’ll hit free agency in March at age 27. He’ll get paid — which is good news for Howard.

“It’s definitely exciting to see where they can re-set the running back market,” Howard said. “Lately it’s been a little bit down. They haven’t really been respecting running backs. But I feel like running backs are back up on the come up.”

Howard figures to be, too, if he emerges as a true three-down back in Matt Nagy’s system. The coach said he expects Howard to compete to play on both run and pass downs, and praised the work he’s done to try to improve his hands.

“Running good routes, looking the ball all the way in. making the play come my way,” Howard said.

The rushing prowess is already there. As the Bears have started to hold more physical practices, Howard and his blockers have improved their timing.

“I definitely have a better feel for the running game. with the pullers and things like that,” Howard said, “They can actually hit the linemen so they can get upfield, and how they want to fit them. It’s definitely better for the run game.”

It contains some of the same elements the Bears ran last year, when Howard totaled 1,122 yards on 276 rushes — outside zone, inside zone and power schemes. The Bears are running more out of the shotgun, where Trubisky can use the threat of a read-option keeper to force the edge rusher to stay honest. They were successful running from the shotgun last year, and Howard dominated out of that formation at Indiana.

Howard thinks he can only get better.

“I feel like if I keep staying consistent and doing what I gotta do,” he said, “it’s going to keep going up, keep improving.”