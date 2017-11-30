Bears’ Josh Bellamy: I don’t regret ‘brotherly’ Tre McBride argument

Josh Bellamy brushed off his Monday argument with fellow Bears receiver Tre McBride, saying Thursday he didn’t have any regrets.

“I don’t feel bad for nothing,” he said.

McBride was waived the day after the argument, which spilled into the hallway outside the wide receiver room and could be heard by media members.

“Brotherly love, man,” Bellamy said. “Everybody, we love each other, man. Brothers get into it. You ever get into it with your brother?”

Bears receiver Josh Bellamy celebrates against the Packers. (Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times)

Bellamy was told that brotherly arguments don’t end with someone being fired the next day.

“He didn’t get fired.,” he said. “He’s just on relieve.”

Bellamy said he’s trying to hold his teammates responsible. He said he’s frustrated by losing, but that it didn’t play a role in how he interacted with his teammates.