Cody Parkey’s miss apparently crossed over into the mainstream this week.
The Bears kicker will appear on the “Today” show Friday, presumably to talk about his last-second miss in Sunday’s playoff game — and the reaction to it.
The NBC morning show announced his addition to the show Thursday morning, calling it an exclusive. Parkey, of course, has already spoken about his double-doink miss of a 43-yard field goal. He was sitting at his locker, waiting for reporters, after Sunday’s 16-15 loss to the Eagles.
The Bears didn’t make Parkey available in the Bears locker room on Monday, leaving his teammates to answer questions about his miss.