Bears K Cody Parkey booked for Friday’s ‘Today’ show

Bears kicker Cody Parkey's 43-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds left hit the left upright and crossbar and was no good, saddling the Bears with a 16-15 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card game at Soldier Field on Sunday. | David Banks/AP photo

Cody Parkey’s miss apparently crossed over into the mainstream this week.

The Bears kicker will appear on the “Today” show Friday, presumably to talk about his last-second miss in Sunday’s playoff game — and the reaction to it.

The NBC morning show announced his addition to the show Thursday morning, calling it an exclusive. Parkey, of course, has already spoken about his double-doink miss of a 43-yard field goal. He was sitting at his locker, waiting for reporters, after Sunday’s 16-15 loss to the Eagles.

Tomorrow on TODAY: @ChicagoBears kicker @CParkey36 will join us live for an exclusive interview to talk about that one-point playoff loss to the Eagles and more. pic.twitter.com/1BmLR2vHiX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2019

The Bears didn’t make Parkey available in the Bears locker room on Monday, leaving his teammates to answer questions about his miss.