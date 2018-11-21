Bears K Cody Parkey named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The comeback is complete.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, four days after he hit three field goals in the Bears’ 25-20 win against the Vikings.

Parkey had been under scrutiny all week after hitting the upright four times the week before — twice on extra points and twice on field goals. He practiced at Soldier Field twice during the week leading up to the Vikings game to get a better feel for the stadium, and will continue to do so.

After making the 48-yarder that sealed the game, Parkey was mobbed by his teammates. In the locker room, he got the honor of breaking the huddle.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey kicks a 48-yard field goal Sunday. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“Oh, I was excited for him because I’ve always stated that his preparation through the week is always the same,” special teams coach Chris Tabor said Tuesday. “To have that opportunity and for him to seize the moment, it was real gratifying.”

Parkey is the first Bear to win special teams player of the week since Robbie Gould in Week 4 of the 2015 season.