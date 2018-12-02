Bears coach Matt Nagy mum about Kareem Hunt — and Bears’ plans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After Sunday’s overtime loss, Matt Nagy was asked directly if the Bears planned on placing a waiver claim on Kareem Hunt, the star Chiefs running back who was cut Friday after video surfaced of him assaulting a woman.

“I’m not gonna get into that,” the Bears coach said. “I think, No. 1, me personally, just the entire situation is unfortunate for everybody involved. And so that’s not where we’re at. We’re focusing on today and who this team is.”

Nagy coached Hunt in Kansas City and has often praised the second-year player’s running style.

Hunt will go through waivers Monday. Because he is on the commissioner’s exempt list and awaiting a suspension, though, he doesn’t figure to play another down this season.