Is Kasim Edebali the German, 29-year-old answer to the Bears OLB depth problem?

Kasim Edebali has a big couple days ahead of him.

The Bears are making cuts Saturday, and his wife is due next week.

“We’re all excited,” he said. “Hopefully I get a job and we have a baby, and life’s good.”

If he keeps his job in Chicago, he hopes to fly to Phoenix, where he and his wife live, for the birth. It’d be a nice problem to have. Edebali is looking to be the German-born, 29-year-old answer to one of the Bears’ most pressing issues this offseason. With Leonard Floyd due to wear a club on his broken hand and Aaron Lynch still working back from a strained hamstring, the Bears need all the outside linebacker experience they can muster. One of the Bears’ oldest players, Edebali has eight career sacks.

Chicago Bears linebacker Kasim Edebali takes part in drills during a joint NFL football training camp session with the Denver Broncos this month. | David Zalubowski

“You bring a vet in in case something happens — someone you can count on,” he said. I’m trying to be that guy. …

“It’s always up to the player. Don’t leave it up to grabs. Give it everything you’ve got. Be out there and show that you can be one of the guys that’s accountable day in and day out.”

Signing with the Bears after OTAs, he scrambled to learn the finer points of coverage as an outside linebacker, something he never had to worry about that as a defensive end. He’s played more snaps than any other Bears outside linebacker in each of the last two preseason games. In another, he tied rookie Kylie Fitts for the most.

“A kid that plays really fast — really fast,” Bears coach Nagy said. “He’s around that edge, he’s making plays, high-energy guy, high-motor guy. You see him, he causes disruptions in the backfield. You love guys like that that just come to practice every day and work hard. And that’s who he is.”

The son of an American serviceman, Edebali was raised by his half-German, part-Turkish mother in Hamburg, Germany. He did gymnastics as a kid, like his mom, and put that athleticism to use as the quarterback for the Hamburg Young Huskies. The USA Football International Student Program led him to be an exchange student at a New Hampshire high school. He switched to tight end and defensive end, and landed a scholarship at Boston College.

The Saints signed Edebali as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He made the team and played in every game for them for three-straight years. His career grew more turbulent last year. The Broncos signed him in March but waived him in November, starting a stretch in which he played for four teams in 45 days: the Broncos, Lions, Rams and back home with the Saints.

It taught lessons he’s applying this week.

“Don’t go too crazy about it,” he said. “Life sometimes gets crazy. Embrace the moment and make the most out of it. Everything was crazy — leaving Germany, being a free agent, making the team, latching on with Denver, not having the year I wished for, playing for four different teams in a year.

“You want to keep the stress out. My wife’s been stressing out enough for me.”