Bears sign LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

The Bears added special teams and inside linebacker depth Wednesday afternoon, signing Kevin Pierre-Louis to a one-year deal.

Pierre-Louis has played for three teams in three seasons, totaling 68 tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss. He has 23 special teams snaps.

The 27-year-old’s best season came two years ago on Matt Nagy’s Chiefs. He totaled 35 tackles on the season and six in the Chiefs’ playoff loss to the Titans. He signed with the Jets a year ago.

The Boston College alum was drafted in the fourth round by the Seahawks, the team for whom he played from 2014-16.