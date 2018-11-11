Former Bears first-rounder Kevin White a healthy scratch, again, vs. Lions

Kevin White jumps up for a pass against the Patriots. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In yet another sign that he’s not in the Bears’ short-term plans, wide receiver Kevin White was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Last week, the former first-round pick was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career.

“Nothing’s really changed for Kevin,” coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week. “Kevin’s worrying about doing what he can do as best as he can, and however that fits into what we do, he’ll do that.

The Bears’ inactives list Sunday was free of their two biggest offseason acquisitions — as expected, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson will play for the first time since Oct. 21.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who was questionable with a knee injury, is active.

Inactive players include: cornerback Marcus Cooper, outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward, receiver Javon Wims and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

The Bears ruled out tight end Dion Sims, who has a concussion, on Friday.