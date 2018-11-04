Bears WR Kevin White a healthy scratch for performance reasons

Kevin White, the Bears’ former first-round pick, was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career Sunday against the Bills.

Coach Matt Nagy said the decision had nothing to do with disciplinary action or injury — his staff just preferred other players to the inactive White.

“Kevin and our coaching staff and myself, we’ve had some talks,” Nagy said. “And just in the direction we decided to go for this game. Nothing by any means is permanent. He’s going to just continue working hard.

“Kevin is in a good place, and I appreciate him being that way. We’re just going to keep plugging away.”

Bears wide receiver Kevin White catches a pass against the Jets. | Jeff Haynes/AP photo

In the final year of his rookie contract, the receiver has three catches on five targets for 70 yards — with 54 on a Hail Mary against the Patriots that fell one yard short.