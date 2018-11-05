Bears WRs coach clings to positive despite Kevin White’s benching

One day after the Bears made former first-round pick Kevin White a healthy scratch for the first time in his career, his receivers coach offered very little public criticism of his play.

“He’s been great,” receivers coach Mike Furrey said Monday. “He had a great week — and they all have. They’re all out there working. … When that [inactives] list comes out, we roll with it.”

Furrey said head coach Matt Nagy was responsible for the inactive decisions. Sunday, Nagy said that the coaching staff spoke with White, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, to explain the team’s direction.

His benching came at a particularly damning time, as receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Ben Braunecker were inactive because of a groin injury and concussion, respectively.

Bears receiver Kevin White is tackled against the Jets. | Jeff Haynes/AP photo

Asked what the assistant could do to help White stay patient, Furrey continued to stress the positive.

“Just continue to do what he’s doing,” he said. “I’m really pleased where he’s at. I think he would say that, too, with the fact he can go out and run around. He feels good. He feels healthy. He understands what we’re doing.”