Bears’ Kevin White after drop: ‘Sometimes the easiest plays can be the hardest’

CINCINNATI — After Kevin White dropped a third-down pass on the Bears’ first possession Thursday, Mitch Trubisky tracked down his receiver on the sideline.

“I’ve seen him make that catch 100 times in practice — that’s something that we rep over and over again,” Trubisky said. “’I’m coming back to you the next one.’”

White’s drop — the ball hit him in both hands over the middle — was wiped out by a late hit by Carlos Dunlap. It stuck with White after the game, though.

“Those are routine plays,” White said. “Sometimes the easiest plays can be the hardest. It takes a little more focus. I just need to catch the ball and get the yards I can get.”

White is notoriously hard on himself. Dropping a pass in his first exhibition game — in the most important preseason of his life — was a bad start.

The key is for White, who is admittedly his own toughest critic, not to make it a bad omen. Bears receivers coach Mike Furrey talked this week about how the Bears are trying to get the fourth-year receiver, who is out of his own head — to stop relitigating every mistake and focus on the next play.

“I’m trying to get better each and every day,” White said. “I’m trying to make the easy plays easy. Sometimes I can let plays get away.”

Injuries have kept White from finishing all but three regular-season games in three seasons. Thursday night’s exhibition game marked his first since last September, when he broke his shoulderblade in the season opener.

The Bears signed Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and drafted Anthony Miller this offseason so they no longer had to rely on White’s development to grow the offense. Any spark he provides, then, is a bonus.

“I have a lot of faith in Kevin — I’ve seen him make that catch,” Trubisky said. “That’s just a little thing. There are other things that go on throughout that play that can make it more solid. …

“He knows I have a lot of confidence in him. And we put in a lot of work. And we work too hard to let one dropped pass bother us like that. So we move on. And it’s gotta be better this week, and it will.”

Coach Matt Nagy said at the start of training camp that the coaching staff wasn’t going to “harp” on White’s mistakes.

After Thursday’s game, he followed through on that promise.

“It was a good throw — It was a drop,” Nagy said. “Kevin will tell you that. And that’s what we’re trying to get through. He wasn’t the only one. … You drop a ball? The next time, come out when you get an opportunity and catch the next one.”