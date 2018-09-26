Will Bears WR Anthony Miller’s injury lead to Kevin White’s big opportunity?

Kevin White doesn’t want to hype up his opportunity. The Bears’ receiver figures to see more snaps if rookie Anthony Miller’s sits out with a shoulder injury Sunday, but he’s clear he views every Sunday the same way.

“I just try to do my job,” White said Wednesday. “Whenever I get out there and my name is called, I want to be able to make the big plays like I know I can. When that happens, sure, after that, I’ll be excited, yeah.”

Miller, who dislocated his left shoulder Sunday, was one of three Bears who didn’t practice Wednesday.

Judging by his usage this year, White would seemingly be in line for more playing time in his place. The Bears’ No. 7 overall pick in 2015, White has played only 26 snaps this season — a dozen in Games 1 and 3 and two against the Seahawks. Josh Bellamy, the last of the Bears’ five active receivers, has played 22 downs. Rookie Javon Wims figures to active for the first time Sunday if Miller can’t go.

White has neither a catch nor a target this year, though the Bears seem to like using him as an outside blocker on screens.

That Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans — the seventh pick a year earlier — enters Sunday’s game as the league’s second-leading receiver only paints White’s struggles in starker relief. The Bears decided this offseason not to pick up White’s fifth-year option, leaving him in a walk year.

White said he’s focused simply on trying to improve with each practice.

“That’s the mindset I have — control what I can control and just go to work every day,” he said. “And whatever happens, happens.”

Cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper were the other two Bears who didn’t practice, as they recover from hamstring injuries. Amukamara hurt his Sunday, while Cooper was inactive after getting hurt during practice last week. The Bears’ schedule will influence how they handle Amukamara, Cooper and Miller. They have next week off.

“We’ll have to get a feel for each day as they go,” coach Matt Nagy said. “But anytime you have a bye week and have guys with injuries in particular — whether it’s a soft-tissue injury or not — it always helps.”