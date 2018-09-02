Big game hunting: Khalil Mack is Bears’ answer for Aaron Rodgers, NFC North QBs

In Week 15 of the 2015 season, Khalil Mack introduced himself to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a spin move.

On a third-and-8 play in the first quarter in Oakland, Rodgers stepped up and started to roll to his right. He appeared to be on the verge of making something out of nothing, which he is known to do. The Bears know that well.

The problem for Rodgers was that Mack attacked.

Mack raced up field and spun to the inside of right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who lost his balance and fell. He quickly closed on Rodgers and sacked him for an eight-yard loss. Rodgers slammed the ball out of frustration.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack meets the media for the first time at Halas Hall. | Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

That sack is Mack’s only one against the Rodgers because it’s the only time he’s faced him in the regular season. The Packers still won 30-20 because the Raiders were average at best that season, but it’s an example of how Mack is able to level the playing field against the Bears’ rivals.

How does Mack feel about getting to face Rodgers twice every season from now on?

“That’s exciting,” Mack said Sunday, a day after the Bears acquired him in a historic trade and signed him to six-year, $141 million contract extension.

“You want to go against the best. I feel like he’s one of the best in the game. That’s exciting for me. I’m a competitor. That’s what I love to do. I love to compete against the best.”

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and the Bears just added one of the best defensive players in the NFL to harass Rodgers, the Lions’ Matthew Stafford and Vikings’ Kirk Cousins.

Mack’s arrival is about every quarterback division. It positively reflects the Bears’ belief in quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who is in his first year in coach Matt Nagy’s offense, but he’s also the best defensive player in the division. He can make a good Bears defense a great one.

“There’s some special quarterbacks that defenses need to prepare for,” Nagy said of Rodgers, Stafford and Cousins. “So anytime you add a guy to Khalil’s ability, you just know that you’re helping yourself out. It’s so important for us because he’s the closest to the quarterback. He gets to affect the quarterback every play.”

For Nagy, it’s more than sacks, too. It’s the cumulative hits on quarterbacks.

“That rattles you more than a sack sometimes,” Nagy said. “It can affect the quarterback for the rest of the game.”

Nagy knows first-hand how disruptive Mack can be on quarterbacks. He game-planned against him twice a year over four consecutive seasons as the Chiefs’ former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“You have to know where he’s at, you just do,” Nagy said. “He demands that from offenses.”

Nagy summed up everything Mack provides on the field in one word: “dominance.”

Mack has 5 ½ sacks in eight career games against the Chiefs, but as Nagy said, there’s more to Mack than sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mack accounted for 79 pressures on quarterbacks last season. Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd produced 36. In 2016 when Mack was named defensive player of the year, he had 96 quarterback pressures, according to PFF’s evaluations.

“He’s just a rare talent,” general manager Ryan Pace said.

He also changes the Bears’ timeline. Mack’s acquisition and huge contract speaks to the Bears’ faith in Trubisky.

Nagy and Pace might not be saying it, but they’re certainly envisioning a transition for Trubisky that compares to what the Rams’ Jared Goff and Eagles’ Carson Wentz accomplished in their second seasons.

“I think who we have surrounded [Trubisky] with, too, starting with coach Nagy is really important for his growth and maturation,” Pace said.

It helps that Mack is one of those people around Trubisky. He’s chasing down Rodgers, Stafford and Cousins, not him.