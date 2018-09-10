Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks reigned, but Bears ‘can’t just do it for 2 quarters’

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack became the first NFL player in two years to total a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception and defensive touchdown Sunday. The last one to do it: Mack himself.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks was just as dominant at in the first half — “A force,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday — and totaled a sack and a forced fumble.

“I’m going to say this for both sides (of the ball), though — we can’t just do it for two quarters,” Nagy said. “We’ve got to do it for four. And our guys know that.”

In the second half — when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was limited to short dropbacks out of shotgun snaps — the Bears had zero sacks.

“When those things happen, we gotta do a better job of getting our hands up in passing lanes,” defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said Monday. “You’re not gonna get three seconds and sit there and design what your rush plan is going to be, because the ball is out before you even know it.”

Outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley said edge rushers needed to do the same.

If Mack and Hicks continue to dominate, the Bears figure to see even more short dropbacks thrown their way.

“The biggest thing is, we need to block shots — trying to contest passes,” Staley said. “I thought we did that a couple times …. We didn’t knock any down, but you saw some hands up.”