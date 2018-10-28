‘We had to put him on our back’ — Bears defense dominates without Khalil Mack

There’s life after Khalil Mack. It might not be as thrilling as games with him, but it was more than enough Sunday in the Bears’ 24-10 win at Soldier Field.

There may not be a single Bears defensive play that pops up on national highlight shows. They failed to record an interception for the first time this season. For the second time in as many games, they had only one sack. After giving up 69 combined points the previous two games, though, they returned to something approximating their first-month dominance. Or, maybe, last year’s solid play.

“Don’t forget,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “We were a top-10 defense before [Mack.]”

Mack missed his first career game because of a right ankle injury suffered two weeks ago. His teammates sensed the outside linebacker might sit when he didn’t participate in Saturday’s mock game. Then they set out Sunday to set the tone.

“The different vibe,” said outside linebacker Aaron Lynch said, who started in Mack’s place, “was because we were kicking peoples’ ass in the run.”

Jets running back Isaiah Crowell, whose 219 rushing yards earlier this month was the highest single-game total of any player in the league this year, had 13 carries for 25 yards. The Bears still haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown this year, the longest stretch to start a season in franchise history.

Only one of the Jets’ first 12 runs went for more than four yards.

“If a team gets the momentum and feels like they can topple you and run over you all day, they’re going to keep doing it,” Hicks said. “If you shut that down early, that lets them know that you’re here to play …

“When they scheme runs to run against your defense, and you smack them in the mouth, it’s a real tone-setter. And they don’t forget it.”

With Mack wearing a fuzzy hat on the sideline, the Bears defense reminded the Jets that they’re worth more than just their $141 million man. They forced punts on seven of the Jets’ first eight series. A whopping six came after three-and-outs.

They allowed one play of more than 20 yards, a 29-yard pass from Sam Darnold to Deontay Burnett in the fourth quarter. The rookie threw for 153 yards, a low for a Bears opponent this season, on 14-of-29 attempts.

“It proves the next-man-up theory works,” outside linebacker Leonard Floyd said. “We just came up knowing we didn’t have Mack today. We all went out with a purpose — and that’s to stop the run and get them out of their comfort zone on defense, and let our offense do what they do.”

It took Mitch Trubisky a while to comply. The Bears’ only first-half score came on his screen pass to running back Tarik Cohen, who expertly snuck out of the backfield against an ill-timed Jets blitz. Cohen was untouched during his 70-yard catch-and-run, helped by receiver Taylor Gabriel’s spectacular block down the left sideline.

The Bears led 7-3 at halftime. The sides traded punts to start the second half before Trubisky jump-started the Bears with his legs. On third-and-10 from his own 45, Trubisky scrambled to the sticks for a first down. After Cohen ran for 21 yards over the left tackle, Trubisky ran for nine more to move the Bears to the 15.

Four plays later, on third-and-goal from the 4, Trubisky threw open receiver Anthony Miller along the back of the end zone to go up by 11. Cody Parkey’s 32-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter extended their lead.

The Jets’ only touchdown came after safety Eddie Jackson was whistled for unnecessary roughness on third down. That spawned Burnett’s 29-yard catch and, two plays later, Darnold’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Chris Herndon.

It took the Bears only four minutes to counter with a two-yard Jordan Howard touchdown run that iced the game.

Hicks joked he didn’t need defensive highlights — “I get my style points after the fact,” he said — while Jackson said the win was a fitting tribute to Mack.

“We knew we had to put him on our back and come out and play,” Jackson said.