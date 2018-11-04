Bears rule out star Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson for Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bears will have to wait at least another week for the return of their two biggest offseason acquisitions.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson were both ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bills. Mack has a right ankle injury and Robinson a groin problem. It marks the second-straight week the Bears elected to sit them out.

Mack took the field about a half-hour before the Bears announced their inactives. As he did last week at Soldier Field, Mack jogged up and down the field while wearing thick gloves, then played catch. He didn’t appear to test his ankle.

Mack said Friday that returning to Buffalo was special. He starred as a member of the Buffalo Bulls, the college where he brother Ledarius still plays.

Khalil Mack stands on the sidelines last week. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“Oh, it’s always cool to go back to where you played in college, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “Being that I have a lot of friends and people out there, my little brother out there representing for the Mack name. Just real special, real special when you get to go back to your old stomping grounds.”

The Bears face a gauntlet of divisional games after Sunday’s contest. They return to home to play the Lions and the Vikings before traveling to Detroit for Thanksgiving. The team will play three NFC North games in 12 days, and hopes to have both Robinson and Mack healthy for them.

The Bears ruled out defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) and tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) on Saturday, when the two did not board the team flight to western New York.