Bears expect OLB Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson to return to practice

As the Bears prepare for three-straight divisional games, the cavalry, it seems, is coming.

Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that he expects outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson to practice later in the day. They missed their last two games with a knee injury and groin injury, respectively. That’s a distinct change from the Bears’ plan the last two weeks, when Mack and Robinson both sat out Wednesday and Thursday practices.

Nagy said the Bears also believe Adam Shaheen will practice Wednesday. That would start a three-week window in which the Bears can return Shaheen, who is on injured reserve with a right foot and ankle injury, to game action. The former second-round pick was hurt in the preseason against the Broncos. Fellow tight end Ben Braunecker has been cleared from concussion protocol, too.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who did not play Sunday against the Bills because of a knee injury, is also expected to return to practice.

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack rushes in against the Patriots. | Jeff Haynes/AP photo

Nagy said he wasn’t sure to what extent any of the above would participate — but given that none practiced late last week, the development is progress.