Will Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson be ready to play for the Bears next week?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With three-straight NFC North games awaiting them, next week seems to be the perfect time for the Bears to get a healthy Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson back.

Matt Nagy, though, couldn’t say if that would be the case.

“I hope so,” the Bears coach said after Sunday’s 41-9 win against the Bills. “But I can’t … Again, I think you’re going to see with them, it’s going to be very similar to what it’s been the last few weeks. That’s where we’re at with that.”

Mack (right ankle) and Robinson (groin) each sat out their second-straight games Sunday. Mack played catch and ran from end zone to end zone during pregame warmups, but was ultimately ruled out. Robinson said Friday he wasn’t yet 100 percent.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack arrives Sunday in a Buffalo college T_shirt. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP photo

The Bears defense had four takeaways without their star edge rusher, who played collegiately in Buffalo.

“That’s great when he comes back,” safety Adrian Amos said. “That’s not something where I go to bed excited for Khalil Mack or nothing like that. … That’s our teammate. We want him to be healthy. We want him to be back. … Last year he wasn’t here and we were in the top 10.”