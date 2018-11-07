Bears’ Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson practice in full, eye Sunday return vs Lions

Even before Khalil Mack returned to practice Wednesday afternoon, Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara had a sense things had changed. Earlier in the day, the Bears’ star outside linebacker was on the field for the team’s walkthrough.

“Man, when he came out to walkthrough, I’m like, ‘Yes — If he’s in walkthrough he has to be paying this week,’” Amukamara said. “But I don’t know his status yet. But him being out on walk through is huge for me. I think everyone’s excited. Even to have [receiver Allen Robinson] back, if he is this week, we’re just happy that everyone’s here as a team and to finally putting it all together.”

Both Mack and Robinson, who missed the Bears’ previous two games with a right ankle and groin injury, respectively, were full practice participants Wednesday afternoon. Barring a setback during the week, they’re on track to play Sunday against the Lions, the first of three-straight NFC North contests for the Bears.

The Bears called in the cavalry Wednesday.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack rushes the passer against the Patriots. | Jeff Haynes/AP photo

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) and tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion), who missed Sunday’s game, practiced in full. So did guard Eric Kush, who’s been dealing with a neck stinger. While receiver Taylor Gabriel was limited Wednesday with a knee injury, coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week he expects him to play Sunday.

The Bears had one player miss practice: tight end Dion Sims, who is still in concussion protocol.

Wednesday marked a significant change from the previous two weeks’ practice plans, when Mack and Robinson were held outWednesday and Thursday only to be limited Friday.

Mack hurt his ankle in the first half of the Dolphins game and played against the Patriots before being shut down for the last two games.

“I know he hasn’t missed a game in his career until the last couple of weeks, but you can definitely see that he’s a guy that loves football and he doesn’t enjoy being on the sidelines,” Amukamara said. “So we hope that he stays hungry and gets fed on Sunday.”

Robinson first felt the groin injury against the Dolphins. Like Mack, he started against the Patriots but was hampered, catching only one ball for four yards before missing the final three series of the game.

“He’s a leader in that wide receiver room and our guys feel that, they know that and he leads by example,” Nagy said. “He’s not a real vocal guy when he doesn’t have to be. So I think it’s just more of just comforting for everybody — you know, coaches included — to get him out there and see exactly where he’s at.”

Nichols, who said he missed two practices last week and then the game for precautionary reasons, was happy to be joining the others who returned.

“It’s exciting,” Nichols said. “We haven’t all been with each other for a few weeks. So it’s going to be good to all get on that field.”

After returning from concussion protocol, Braunecker knows the stakes are high for the Bears, starting Sunday.

The team appears to have all hands on deck.

“It’s as really important, stretch, obviously, and it’s a good feeling to know we’re going to be firing on all cylinders … “ Braunecker said. “You can tell by the faces of the coaches that everything’s a little more serious here this week, and that’s to be expected.”