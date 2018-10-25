Bears’ Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson sit out second-straight day of practice

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) tackles Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber for no gain in the first quarter of the Bears' 48-10 victory Sunday at Soldier Field. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

For the second-straight day, outside linebacker Khalil Mack (right ankle), receiver Allen Robinson (groin) and guard Eric Kush (neck) were held out of Thursday’s practice.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the Bears were putting Mack on the same practice plan as last week, when the star pass rusher sat out Wednesday and Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday.

Robinson, who missed one practice last week with a groin injury, sat out the last three series Sunday when he felt the injury again. Kush is dealing with the lingering effects from a stinger suffered weeks ago.

Cornerback Marcus Cooper was a full participant for the first time since he hurt his hamstring leading into the Cardinals game