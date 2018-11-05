Position coach: Khalil Mack itching to return but ‘at peace’ with recovery plan

Determining whether to let Khalil Mack play through the right ankle injury he suffered in Miami was complicated by a few factors: the fact that he was new to the team and, his position coach said, an amazing pain tolerance possessed by the star outside linebacker.

The Bears won’t say whether Mack will play Sunday against the Lions in the first of three-straight NFC North contests, but whether he participates in Wednesday’s practice will be telling. Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that he and wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has a groin injury, remain day-to-day after missing their last two games.

Brandon Staley, the Bears’ outside linebackers coach, explained the thought process behind sitting Mack.

“Just being new with him, in the Miami game you just didn’t know how hurt he was …” Staley said. “It wasn’t like you were looking at a player that was debilitated on the field. He was still playing. And then (against) New England, you knew he wasn’t right, but there was still enough evidence that he could play and be productive.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack warms up before the Jets game. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

“I think that what we saw is, this guy is built different. This guy’s pain tolerance, his genetics, the will that he has, (the injury) was probably more significant than we knew or we thought. Then after that New England game, we just sat down. That’s that great collaboration between coaches, training staff, personnel and just came to the conclusion, of ‘Hey, we need to get you right, we need to get you well.’”

Missing his first-ever NFL game — two weeks ago against the Jets — was “really hard” for Mack, Staley said, as was sitting out Sunday in Buffalo, where he played in college.

“Because when you’ve played in every game as an NFL player and the game means as much as it means to him, you don’t ever want to miss it — whether you’re hurt or not, or whether you know your role within a team and maybe this can help,” Staley said. “The ultimate competitors think they can go no matter what, and play well.”

Staley praised his participation on the sideline, helping to coach his teammates even as he was unable to play.

“I think we’ve done a good job of communicating with him, so he’s been at peace,” Staley said. “And he knows, ‘This is the direction I need to go now in order for me to get well and for us to be successful.’”

The Bears had enough depth to survive without Mack. But they’ll be better when he returns — perhaps as soon as Sunday. Staley said that, regardless of when the NFC North games fell on the schedule, it was important to ensure Mack was healthy for the stretch run.

“When you have the season you have in front of us, it’s about getting him well,” he said. “We know we have a great stretch ahead, whether it was the divisional games or not.”