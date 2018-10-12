Riding high at 3-1, Bears veterans warn against ‘letting that thing slip away’

Bears veterans brought a message back from the bye week: Don’t be satisfied.

Being 3-1 doesn’t mean much in a long season — even if it did mark the franchise’s best start since 2013.

“That’s the whole motto right now,” said inside linebacker Danny Trevathan. “Not letting that thing slip away, and staying hungry.”

Whatever satisfaction the Bears enjoyed during their week off ended at Monday’s practice. The Bears had a bounce in their step, but were prepared and businesslike. Coach Matt Nagy pointed to positive signs: a fast tempo in and out of the huddle that indicated a comfort with the plays, and footballs not hitting the ground on offense.

“Monday kind of proved that this is a mature team,” outside linebacker Khalil Mack said.

Sunday in Miami, though, is the real test. Did the Bears’ success make them fat and happy in the 14 days between their 48-10 spanking of the Buccaneers and their next game? Do they have the wherewithal to calmly step over a trap?

“Everyone can feel it — I feel like the energy and focus level is something we are trying to sustain,” Mack said. We just want to keep getting better. …

“We’re in a good spot, but you have to keep looking forward. That’s what you need from the veterans on this team.”

Nagy preached to his players from experience this week. Last year, his Chiefs started 5-0. Two months later, they were 6-6. In 2013, the Chiefs started the season 9-0, went 2-5 the rest of the way and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

It’s one thing for a coach to warn against being satisfied, though, and another for veterans to say the same.

“There’s nothing better than having ownership and having it come from your leaders on the team,” Nagy said. “That’s better than coming from a coach. So when that comes from players, that goes usually further than it would from me saying it.”

On defense — where the Bears lead the NFL in sack percentage and interception percentage — that responsibility fell to Trevathan, Mack and defensive end Akiem Hicks.

Trevathan won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. Hicks played in an AFC title game with the Patriots and an NFC playoffs’ divisional round with the Saints. And Mack might be the best defensive player on the planet.

“We have been tagged as a young team, but we’ve got some veterans around here that know how to win,” Hicks said. “And have done it before.”

Cornerback Prince Amukamara quoted his former Giants coach, Tom Coughlin: “Always be humble enough to prepare and confident enough to perform.”

Rookie Roquan Smith has listened. He said the attitude was reminiscent to the one at his alma mater, Georgia, which lost in the national title game last year.

“The main thing is more staying focused and not getting complacent,” he said. “And just doing our jobs to the best of our ability.”

Every NFL team is taught to compartmentalize their emotions each week. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who has coached in the NFL every year but one since 1986, doesn’t even feel the joy of winning anymore. It’s some combination of relief and satisfaction.

“The pain of losing does not equal the excitement of winning … ” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong. The wins are hard to come by. You guys have been here the last three and half years. They’re hard to come by.”

That’s what makes Sunday’s game so unprecedented in recent Bears history.

And why it will be such a compelling test — and a telling one for forecasting their future.

“It’s all about how you finish now,” Trevathan said. “So we can write that end story and have a great fairy tale ending at the end.”