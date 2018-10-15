Bears keeping an eye on Khalil Mack’s right ankle

The Bears will continue to monitor the right ankle that Khalil Mack hurt in the first half Sunday. The outside linebacker missed 16 snaps against the Dolphins during the course of the game. He played much of the rest of it with a taped-up ankle.

Mack didn’t seem to concerned about it after the game, which was easily his worst with the Bears after four stellar games.

“I’m good,” he said.

Nagy said Monday, though, that Mack would undergo routine testing at Halas Hall “in the next couple days.”

KhaliL Mack's ankle was taped up Sunday. | Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Bears went without a sack in Sunday’s game. The Dolphins chipped at Mack with tight ends and running backs — but that’s not particularly exotic.

“As most teams do, there’s emphasis on being able to do some different things with those edge guys, both Leonard and Khalil,” Nagy said. “And so they did some stuff there.”

Cornerback Prince Amukamara left Sunday’s game with a left hamstring injury. It was the same malady that chased him from the Cardinals game and forced him to miss the Buccaneers game.

“I don’t know if you’d call it a recurrence,” Nagy said. “I just think for him, it was similar; Yeah, it wasn’t anything new.”