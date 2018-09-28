Blocking Khalil Mack with 3 players? ‘I want to make an impact on those plays’

Four questions as the Bears prepare to play the Buccaneers for, amazingly, the fifth year in a row despite not sharing the same division:

Did you see Mack?

How many players does it take to block Khalil Mack? It’s like the old Tootsie Pop commercial: One? Two? Three?

When defensive end Akiem Hicks forced a fumble that was recovered by the Cardinals in the second quarter Sunday, Mack was being triple-teamed — by the right guard, right tackle and running back.

“I still want to be able to make an impact …” Mack said this week. I want to make an impact on those plays, even if it is three, two or one dude.”

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack signals at the line of Sunday. | Rick Scuteri, AP photo

Will he see triple-teams Sunday? While the Cardinals started their backup right tackle last week, the Buccaneers will send out starter Demar Dotson, who was limited earlier in the week by a knee injury before returning to practice in full.

Are fumbles just dumb luck?

The Bears lead the NFL with seven forced fumbles.

“That’s not a lucky deal,” coach Matt Nagy said. “That’s something that I give our defensive coaches a lot of credit for.”

One idea the defensive coaches implemented: the Bears have a football on a stand that they reposition around the building — from the indoor Walter Payton Center to the hallways to even the cafeteria. Defensive players are told to whack at it when they pass by. Offensive players are supposed to grab it to practice ball security.

“It’s magic,” Nagy said, jokingly. “It just kinda moves around on its own. … It’s crazy — when you go to bed and wake up in the morning, it’s somewhere else. So there’s somebody moving it. but I don’t know who.”

Halftime hot tip

The Bears, who are field-goal favorites Sunday, have failed to cover the point spread at home only three times in their last 14 games at Soldier Field.

Remember 2013?

The last time the Bears won their third-straight game was Sept. 22, 2013, a 40-23 victory on “Sunday Night Football” in Pittsburgh. How long ago does it feel? Only two of the Bears’ starting 11 defenders that night, the ageless Julius Peppers and injured Buccaneers safety Chris Conte, are still active NFL players.

Guard Kyle Long and cornerback Sherrick McManis are the only two Bears left on the roster.

“I kinda had a false sense of security with the NFL and the reality of how tough each win is,” Long said.

Long knows that a win before the Week 5 bye would do wonders for the team’s momentum.

“I’m really a big believer in not looking at the standings,” Long said. “It’s early in the season but we got a win this past week and we got an opportunity to get another one at home at Soldier Field in front of our fans. Coming off a win is a lot better than coming off a loss.”

What about Jordan Howard?

Last year against the Buccaneers, Howard ran seven times for nine yards and left Raymond James Stadium with his right shoulder in a sling.

The Bears will need to lean on him more this time around against a Bucs defense that allows 70.7 rushing yards per game, the third-fewest in the league.

He’s averaged only 2.5 yards per carry in each of the past two games after averaging 5.5 against the Packers.

“The best part about Jordan is he doesn’t care about any of that stuff,” Nagy said. “He really doesn’t. I mean, he’s just, ‘Hey, if you’re going to give me the ball, give me the ball. If you’re not, let me block or whatever I need to do to help the team win.’ I think that’s a great quality to have. …

“For us, when we’re scheming, we have so many great weapons on this offense that we’re massaging right now, figuring out how we’re going to use them all. And he’s one of them.”