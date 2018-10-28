Matt Nagy: Sitting out Khalil Mack was ‘best thing’ for both OLB and Bears

Khalil Mack stands on the sidelines in the first quarter against the New York Jets. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears decided it was best for Khalil Mack — and for the team — for the outside linebacker to sit out Sunday’s game with an injured right ankle.

That doesn’t mean Mack has suffered a setback, coach Matt Nagy said, even though he played a week earlier with the same injury.

“He wants to be out there,” Nagy said. “And you know that from his history of playing.”

It marked the first NFL game Mack has ever missed because of injury. Mack did some light work on the field before the game, mostly playing catch his teammates.

“[Sunday] morning, we just talked to him, and we just talked to our trainers,” Nagy said. “And it was just something where we felt like, ‘Do you know what? For him and for our team, it’s the best thing to let him sit this one.’”

The coach continued to characterize the injury as “hour to hour,” but said Mack could play next week in Buffalo.

“The hope is that he can,” Nagy said.