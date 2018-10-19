4 Bears questions: Will the Patriots lean on ‘Gronk’ to try to slow Khalil Mack?

Four questions as the Bears prepare to play Tom Brady — who’s 15 months older than Matt Nagy — and the Patriots on Sunday at Soldier Field:

Who’s blocking Khalil Mack?

For all his pass-catching prowess, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski figures to help block the Bears’ star outside linebacker Sunday. He’ll chip away at Mack — presuming he plays — to help backup right tackle LaAdrian Waddle.

“[Mack] is an unbelievable player and he brings many challenges to an offense to stop,” said Gronkowski, whose 500th career catch, a 39-yarder with less than a minute left, set up the Patriots’ game-winner against the Chiefs. “We gotta keep our eyes on him every single snap, see where he’s at, see where he’s about. And wherever the coaches have us, want us to do, help out, give him a chip, do whatever, double-team him, that we’re going to have to do.”

Gronkowski was targeted only four times Sunday against the Chiefs despite playing all but one of the Patriots’ offensive snaps. But the 6-6, 268 pounder is a willing blocker.

“He’s good at it,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He’s big. He takes pride in it. He likes to do it. It’s part of being a tight end in the NFL.”

Mack called him a solid blocker in the run game.

“It’s my job to not let him do it,” Mack said.

Who’s helping on the other side?

Leonard Floyd, who lines up opposite Mack at outside linebacker, still has yet to record a sack. But he’s starting to feel back to normal after having surgery in mid-August to repair his broken right hand.

“I think last week he probably played his best as far as being active,” Fangio said. “I think it was the first game he used his hand almost back to normal. There’s still a little more that can be improved there as far as his confidence and usage of it. But I thought it was good. Earlier he was really affected by it.”

Floyd wore a club to start the season. In recent weeks, it’s been whittled down to a less restrictive brace.

“The biggest limitation was probably, like, getting engaged and trying to get off a block,” Floyd said. “I only had one hand, so it was pretty hard. But now that my hand is starting to heal back all the way, I’m starting to be able to use my hands a lot more.”

Halftime hot tip

The over/under Sunday is 49 points. Only once since 2015 have the Bears played a game with a higher number. They beat the Chargers 22-19 on Nov. 9, 2015, in a game set at 49 ½.

Will the Bears be scared away from the run?

For the first time in their year-and-a-half-long pairing, Bears running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen both fumbled in the same game Sunday.

That won’t stop the Bears from leaning on them against the Patriots.

“We’re gonna give the ball right back to them,” offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said.

Helfrich appreciated the way both handled failure. The first player to greet a dejected Howard on the sideline was Cohen, and vice versa.

“A good little teammate moment on some guys that are competitive guys — both individually and as teammates,” he said.

The Patriots have allowed only one rushing touchdown this year. The Bears are the only defense to allow zero.

Want an underrated injury?

Bears nickel cornerback Bryce Callahan hurt his ankle at the end of Thursday’s practice. After it felt worse overnight, he sat Friday. Callahan is crucial against the Patriots, whose five most common personnel groupings feature three receivers.

Slot receiver Julian Edelman has 11 catches on a stunning 18 targets for 111 yards in his two games back from suspension.

“It’s a big part of their offense,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of the slot.

The Bears could lean on Sherrick McManis or rookie Kevin Toliver if Callahan, who is listed as questionable, can’t go Sunday.