OLB Khalil Mack sits again as Bears eye similar schedule as last week

Khalil Mack didn’t practice Wednesday as the Bears stuck to the same template they used last week to protect their star’s injured right ankle.

“It’ll probably be similar to last week,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “It’ll be a day-to-day thing, and we’ll kind of see as that goes.”

In the days after Mack hurt his ankle against the Dolphins, the outside linebacker sat out the Bears’ Wednesday and Thursday practices of last week.

He was limited on Friday, listed as questionable for the Patriots game and played 54 of the Bears’ 64 defensive snaps.

He wasn’t himself, both because of the injury and his task of dropping into coverage against Tom Brady. Mack finished with one tackle in the 38-31 home loss.

In five NFL seasons, Mack has never missed a start. The Bears’ assertion that he didn’t further injure his ankle by playing Sunday indicates, barring any change in team philosophy, that he’ll take the field again against the Jets.

“We know when he’s out there he’s going to give us everything,” inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “I know he feels like he coulda did a little more, that he’s not himself, but on defense, we got his back no matter what. We know he’s going to be ready when he’s going to be ready.

“We just gotta make more plays. We just gotta make sure that he knows that we got his back all the time, which I’m sure he [does]. We just gotta show him when we’re out here on this field. We gotta pick up his slack in whatever aspect it is, and we just gotta go out there and make our plays.”

Jets coach Todd Bowles said he puts little stock in Mack’s last two weeks’ worth of film, in which he failed to record a sack while being hampered by the injury.

“We know what he’s capable of doing and we know what he can do,” he said.