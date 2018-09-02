‘This one kept turning in our direction’ — How the Bears landed OLB Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack had a welcoming committee meet him at his hotel late Saturday: Bears general manager Ryan Pace, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and head coach Matt Nagy and his three sons, two of whom are twins.

The outside linebacker, whose father is a twin, bent down and introduced himself to the kids and called all three by name.

“That’s pretty cool, being able to be a part of that,” Nagy said. “But I told them, ‘Don’t brag too much. Just enjoy the moment.’ …

“They were bragging to all their friends. Well, you know. You can understand.”

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy surround newly acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack on Sunday. | Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

Most of Chicago can.

Before the welcoming committee met, though, there were countless conversations, debates and phone calls that set up Saturday’s trade and subsequent signing that made Mack the highest-paid defender of all the time.

Here’s how it went down:

‘Persistence over resistance’

Before the Bears reported to training camp, Pace heard rumors that the Raiders might consider trading Mack, who was set to hold out in hopes of a new contract. He called Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.

“I touched base with the Raiders just to feel if that was real or not,” he said. “And you know, maybe back then, it didn’t seem like it could be realistic.”

He and Nagy agreed to remain aggressive, and discussed what they’d be willing to trade, and how he’d fit. Nagy used the same phrase over and over again in their discussions: “Persistence over resistance.”

“Ryan and I have had a lot of talk. …” Nagy said. “And this isn’t something that just happened overnight.”

McKenzie said half the league checked in about Mack’s availability. Pace didn’t have a sense of who the Bears eventually bid against.

“But it was pretty safe to assume a player, this talented of a player, at this position, where he’s at in his career,” Pace said, “there’s going to be a lot of competition.”

Pace and Nagy discuss scenarios to improve the Bears all the time. Many never materialize.

“Sometimes they take different turns,” he said. “This one kept turning in our direction, and it culminated in this.”

Doing their homework

Throughout August, Pace consulted the scouting reports he kept on the Buffalo alum before the 2014 draft, when he was the Saints’ player personnel director.

“You have a lot of information on his personal backgrounds and football character,” he said. “And all those things lead right into what you hear now as you kind of ask around about him and the person that he is. And when you make these kind of commitments to players, you’d better be right on that end, too, and we are confident that we are.”

Nagy, who shared the AFC West with Mack for the last four years, said a vote for Mack was “an easy opinion” to have.

“The word that used to always come to mind for myself was: dominance in what he does,” Nagy said. “And whether that’s mentally what a tackle does, how to beat him mentally. Physically, with just his strength, speed to power; the experience that he has.”

What’s the scouting report on Mack?

“Put like three guys on him,” Nagy said, smiling.

Compensation debate

Mack is the first defensive player in 30 years traded for two first-round draft picks. That doesn’t bother Pace, who previously sent his 2019 second-rounder to the Patriots to draft rookie receiver Anthony Miller.

‘When we look at this next draft, right, our first-round pick is Khalil Mack,” he said, “And our next round pick is Anthony Miller.”

Getting a second-round pick back from the Raiders — in 2020 — was crucial to the Bears agreeing to the deal. Pace has been successful in the second round, finding Cody Whitehair and Eddie Goldman there. The Bears won’t have a first-rounder in the next two years, but will have two second-round picks in 2020.

“I’ll take that,” Pace said. “We can do some damage there.”

Pace credited chairman George McCaskey and president/CEO Ted Phillips with giving him the resources to be proactive. It’s easy to be aggressive at two positions, Pace said — quarterback and pass-rusher.

“Matt and I have a similar mindset like that,” Pace said. “When a guy like this comes available, let’s figure out a way to accomplish this. And that’s exactly what we did.”

The Bears could afford Mack’s new contract, worth $141 million over six years, with $90 million guaranteed and $60 million due at signing. It won’t prevent them from trying to extend fourth-year players — Goldman and safety Adrian Amos are prime targets — this week.

“It’s very easy in our league to play it safe and play it cautious,” Pace said. “And not that we’re going to be reckless, but we’re going to be aggressive.”

Sealing the deal

Talks heated up in the past week. When the Rams gave defensive tackle Aaron Donald $87 million in guarantees on Friday, Mack’s Raiders tenure was all but over.

Sunday, Mack was asked what he thought when he saw Donald’s deal.

“Can’t say it in front of my parents,” he said, looking at his mom and dad.

Pace kept clearing hurdle after hurdle in trade talks. Late Friday night, after talking to McKenzie, he felt like the deal would get done. Negotiator Joey Laine finalized Mack’s contract Saturday.

Pace didn’t sleep much either day.

“There’s a moment when there are windows to improve our team, and you’ve got to maximize those windows … “ he said. “So sleep just becomes a non-factor.”

He was certainly riding on adrenaline Sunday. He joked with Nagy about how the rush felt different than what coaches must experience on game day.

“There’s ups and doubts and moments where you’re staring at your phone and highs and lows, but it was fun going through this together and talking out every scenario together,” Pace said. “Along with George and Ted and Joey, who was great with the contract, and (player personnel director) Josh (Lucas).

“It was a collaborative process, and we’ll remember this for a long time.”