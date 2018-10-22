Why did the Bears drop pass-rush stud Khalil Mack into coverage so often Sunday?

The day after the Bears traded a bounty — and then paid another one in salary — for outside linebacker Khalil Mack, coach Matt Nagy explained why he was so crucial against the NFL’s best passers.

“You know,” he said then, “he gets to the quarterback every play.”

Against the greatest quarterback of all time Sunday, though, the Bears insisted on a scheme that kept him away from Tom Brady.

Mack rushed the quarterback only 14 times — seven times in each half — in the 38-31 loss, playing coverage the rest of the time the Patriots passed. He lined up over the left tackle after mostly playing on the opposite side all season. His only tackle came in pass coverage.

Khalil Mack warms up prior to Sunday's game. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It was part of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s strategy to mostly rush only three down linemen — fellow outside linebacker Leonard Floyd played more in coverage than he had all season, too.

What role did Mack’s right ankle injury play in the decision? Was chasing slippery pass catchers really easier on his ankle, which he hurt the week before, than running straight ahead toward the quarterback?

Fangio, who has control over the Bears’ defensive strategy, won’t meet the media until Thursday, and the Bears’ star edge rusher left the locker room Sunday without speaking to reporters.

The offensive-minded Nagy, then, was left to explain the intersection of strategy and injury Monday.

“It creates another defender for the quarterback to have to throw around,” he said. “Especially when you know or think or predict that they’re not going to run the ball — if you think they’re going to run the ball, that’s different, right, because now only three guys are rushing.

“It creates another element to have [Brady] throw around. And don’t think that’s the first time he’s seen that. He’s seen that defense a lot from a lot of different teams.

“When you decide to drop eight vs. him, you have to be good at it.”

The Bears were not. Brady’s 108.2 passer rating was his second-highest total in his last 12 regular-season games. His three touchdowns tied a season high.

Nagy conceded that Mack, who often rushed with his hand in the dirt as a member of the Raiders, likely would have done the same were his ankle healthier.

Mack played 84 percent of the Bears’ snaps. While the mere presence of Mack drew double teams when he did rush, it’s fair to wonder if the Bears left a better pure coverage option on the bench.

The decision to drop eight players into coverage came at the expense of inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who played only 55 percent of the Bears’ snaps. He recorded the team’s only sack — on a blitz of Brady.

Playing Mack as much as they did — regardless of how he was deployed — required trust, Nagy said.

“The player has to understand where we’re coming from as a team as to where you’re at percentage-wise,” he said. “We all know that he’s not 100 percent, but, ‘Where are you at?’

“That’s where we trust him, he trusts us and then we go ahead with the action plan and that’s what we ended up doing. It’s not an easy decision or process.”

The Bears will continue to monitor Mack, who was held out of two practices last week and limited in the third. There’s a chance, the coach admitted, that it could be a while before he’s himself again.

“Every player is a little bit different,” he said. “He’s kind of a freak in regards to his health and how he goes and pain tolerance. So we’ll have to just keep a real clean eye on it.”

The good news, he said, was that Sunday’s game didn’t exacerbate his injury.

“It was probably similar as far as the pain,” he said. “I don’t think it was any better or any worse.”