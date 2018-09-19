Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s takeaway knack: ‘The ball is the most important thing’

Matt Nagy didn’t need to see Khalil Mack race around the left end Monday night and bat the ball out of Russell Wilson’s arms — “Just tap the ball,” he said, still seemingly amazed — to know what the Bears’ star outside linebacker could do.

The coach has seen it the last two weeks, when Mack has to force himself to pull up when he’s rushing scout team passer Chase Daniel, rather than take a swipe at his hand.

It’s a skill that Nagy — a coach who spends his days trying to drill players into perfection — finds preternatural.

“You can teach it, but I don’t know if you’re gonna get it,” he said. “With him, you just see — he cuts angles down so well. Once he hits around that edge, he’s so athletic and has such a good feel for the pocket or the quarterback. …

Khalil Mack warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“I think a lot of that is natural instincts. And you can try to teach it. But I think sometimes you have it or you don’t.”

Mack has it.

“I think it’s something that you emphasize, but that individual has to have it himself,” said Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, the former Panthers defensive coordinator. “And he definitely does. I just think he does a tremendous job, with his edge rush, coming off the edge, really putting pressure on the QB. If he’s not getting there, he’s forcing ill-advised throws.”

The Bears haven’t had such a force in years. In their previous four seasons, they returned a total of five interceptions for touchdowns. The franchise record for the most interception returns for a touchdown in a season is eight, set by Lovie Smith’s final team in 2012.

They’re the only team in the NFL with two pick-sixes this year — the 27-yarder returned by Mack in the opener and cornerback Prince Amukamara’s 49-yarder that salted away Monday’s game.

“The ball is the most important thing on the field,” Mack said. “You can get the big hits. But the ball is very, very important.”

Mack is one of seven players to return an interception for a touchdown this year. He’s one of four players with two forced fumbles — the Seahawks fell on Wilson’s fumble — and a fumble recovery.

“Creating a short field is a great feeling,” Mack said. “But it feels even better when you can score it yourself.”

The Bears lead the NFL with 10 sacks and are tied for first with five forced fumbles.

“If you can’t tell, it’s very contagious,” Mack said. “I feel like everybody got a piece of the ball.”

Mack’s teammates won’t absorb his knack for turnovers just by watching him, but they’ll continue to benefit from the extra blocker teams send toward the outside linebacker.

Teams preach takeaways, but there’s no better teacher than a teammate who can get it done.

“They’re gonna learn, too,” Nagy said. “They get to witness this and watch tape. To be able to see Khalil out there every in practice, with some of the moves that he shows, it’s great for his peers to see that.”

Outside Leonard Floyd has noticed, even though he’s been limited by the club on his right hand.

“I believe for us, just seeing it happen, you’ll want to go out and do it yourself,” Floyd said. “It definitely motivates the rest of the team to go out and make those types of plays.”

Even if no one can make them quite the way Mack can.

“Whether you’re born with it or he was taught it, I think he has done a very good job getting to the ball,” guard Kyle Long. “He plays extremely hard, he doesn’t get blocked, and he’s a guy that’s always moving toward the quarterback.”