‘Calm is contagious’ — How Khalil Mack’s play, and attitude, lifts the Bears

It took one day of practice — the first day of the season’s first week — to see it.

Khalil Mack, one of the NFL’s best players and its richest defender ever, emanated an energy not seen around Halas Hall since Brian Urlacher’s retirement.

It wasn’t the kind of kinetic frenzy that fans associate with Mack on Sundays, but, rather, the confidence of a man who knows just how dominant he is.

Bears coaches had seen that energy at previous stops. Tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride said Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., had it. Inside linebackers coach Glenn Pires first witnessed it in Dolphins stars Zach Thomas and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack celebrates after Sunday's win. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

It oozed out of Mack. Everyone could feel it.

Four games and three wins after his arrival, the excitement about the Bears is rooted in anything but.

“Calm,” outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley said, “is contagious.”

Mack could be the NFL MVP. He’s second in the league with five sacks and one of 10 players with an interception return for a touchdown. He’s the first player in modern history to force a fumble in each of the first four games of the season. That dominance is exactly what the Bears expected when they traded two first-round picks, a third-rounder and a sixth-round pick for the Raiders for Mack, a second-rounder and a fifth-rounder on Sept. 1.

His attitude, though, is something the Bears had to learn for themselves.

“I didn’t know anything about his personality,” coach Matt Nagy said. “You just see how he comes to work every day. His days don’t change.”

The world around Mack, though, has. When he flew to Chicago from New York the day of the trade, he joked that he needed to go to the store to buy underpants and socks. He’s since closed on a $3.75 million house in Glencoe.

He’s learned directions to the grocery store, and new playbook, on the fly.

“I think what I’ve enjoyed most about him is this guy does not have an ounce of prima donna in his body,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He’s a joy to be around. The other players like being around him. The coaches like being around him. So, I mean, besides his talent and production, which everybody sees, he’s really a breath of fresh air to be around, too, on a daily basis.”

Mack speaks quietly, in a deep tone. He’s more likely to steer praise to his teammates than bask in his own success.

“We’re getting better every week,” Mack said. “It’s not just about me.”

He demurs when asked about his influence.

“The great thing is it’s not just about me and my impact,” he said. “What you want to do is come in here and be a great teammate, lead by your excellence. That’s all I’ve been trying to do.”

His game-day ferocity is different than the mellow star Staley sees each day.

“Maybe,” Staley said, “he’s just saving his energy for the field.”

That quiet confidence still finds its way to the sidelines. When the Bears gave up 14 first-quarter points to the Cardinals, Mack gathered his teammates and told them they’d be fine. In the second half, they rattled off four-straight takeaways followed by a turnover on downs to seal a 16-14 win.

“He has so much confidence in himself,” Staley said. “And I think that can’t help but spread to his teammates. Like, ‘Hey, this is going to turn out OK.’”

Before the season started, guard Kyle Long said, the Bears defense was like a fancy car with quality factory features. The addition of Mack, though, turned it into more.

“We may have had a rusty sparkplug,” Long said. “All we needed was that one little piece, which was Khalil Mack. …. He was the catalyst. “

The Bears’ defense, ranked third in the NFL after allowing 16.3 points, has gone from a top-10 hopeful to a unit the franchise could ride to the playoffs.

“Everybody’s starting to feed off the energy, the play-making ability,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said last month. “I don’t know if that he encourages us or he instills some type of confidence in us. Maybe it’s just witnessing greatness.”

Then he compared Mack to the greatest athlete on the planet: LeBron James. A teammate, he said, had wondered aloud of fans view Mack the same way they do the NBA star — as the best in the world as what he does.

“I’m like ‘Dang, that’s big,’” Amukamara said. “I never thought about it like that.’”

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols said the Bears “always had that swagger — but once Mack came, we bumped it up a notch.” Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd called Mack “a leader, a great playmaker and someone who will do anything to win.”

Floyd and Nichols have a combined four years of NFL experience. But Pires, who’s coached in the NFL for 22 years, can truly appreciate how rare Mack is.

“Whenever you have a guy that has that energy, a guy that finishes plays like that … that just pours into everybody,” he said. “Coaches, too. Offensive guys, too.

“He is special. I think our guys realize that this is a special thing we’ve got. We better take advantage of this.”