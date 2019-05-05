Bears kicker derby shrinks: Team cuts Redford Jones, John Baron II

The Bears’ eight-man kicker derby is down to two rostered players.

The team cut kickers Redford Jones and John Baron II on Sunday afternoon, hours after finishing the final day of their rookie minicamp. Jones was the first player the Bears signed after Cody Parkey’s double-doink kick, and Baron was the last. He was an undrafted free agent the Bears signed out of San Diego State on Thursday.

Jones missed a kick on the final play of the Bears’ practice Sunday. The team’s offensive players had to do up-downs as a result.

That leaves the Bears with two kickers, at least for now: Chris Blewitt and Elliott Fry.

Casey Bednarski, the Minnesota State-Manakato rookie whose strong leg and shoulder-length blonde hair made him a standout tryout player at the Bears’ rookie minicamp, doesn’t seem to have earned a contract offer. He Tweeted late Sunday that he still a free agent.