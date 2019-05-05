As Bears’ 8-man kicker wraps, ‘every kick meant something’

For the third-straight day, Bears coach Matt Nagy lined his players down the 50-yard line Sunday. This time, he gave them a rooting interest.

Redford Jones, the first kicker the Bears signed after Cody Parkey’s double-doink miss, represented the offense. Casey Bednarski, the Minnesota State-Manakato rookie whose strong leg and shoulder-length blonde hair made him a standout tryout player at the Bears’ rookie minicamp, was kicking for the defense.

Bednarski made a 32-yarder. Jones did too.

They backed up. Each made kicks from 43 yards, the spot of Parkey’s playoff miss.

At midfield, position players — who didn’t know the kickers’ names — began shouting out their jersey numbers, wanting to avoid punishment if their guy missed.

Then one did. Bednarski drilled a 48-yarder. When Jones pushed his left, Bednarski celebrated by doing a standing backflip, surrounding by his new best friends on the defense.

“I looked out of the corner of my eye,” Nagy said, “and said, ‘Did he just do that?’”

Jones, meanwhile, stood in the middle of a circle of offensive players and watched them do 25 up-downs, spiking themselves into the ground and jumping back up as punishment for his miss. Thusly shamed, he apologized to them after practice, but was the only kicker under contract not made available to the media.

“The kickers are the ones out there right now that are getting all the heat,” Nagy said at the end of the Bears’ eight-man kicker derby. “And they’re the ones that we’re creating pressure for.”

That will change once the Bears put on pads during organized team activities.

By then, they’ll likely have whittled their list of four rostered kickers — Chris Blewitt, Elliott Fry, Jones and undrafted free agent signee John Baron II — down by at least one. The names could change: Both Purdue alum Spencer Evans, who was the only kicker to make kicks in front of the full team on Friday and Saturday, and Bednarski impressed as tryout players. Bednarski Tweeted immediately after practice, however, that he was still available to other teams as a free agent.

“We’re gonna make some decisions here,” Nagy said. “They’re not going to be easy ones.”

New kicking consultant Jamie Kohl helped chart every make and miss, but also used electronics to measure trajectory and ball speed. That became particularly important on a windy Sunday, when special teams coordinator Chris Tabor reminded players of the challenges awaiting them — if they were lucky — at Soldier Field.

“There’s going to be wind. … the grass isn’t always going to be perfect,” Fry said. “I think he said, ‘This is not an Augusta fairway. It’s going to be bumpy out there.’”

The Bears wanted to squeeze each kicker with game-like pressure. Many already knew the stakes. After leaving Pitt as its all-time leading scorer in 2016, Blewitt worked at Home Depot for a year. He then moved home to the Washington, D.C., area to live with his parents. He used the money he saved to fly to kicking camps around the country.

“I actually haven’t heard of anything like eight guys in a minicamp — that’s a little much … ” said Blewitt, who was the only kicker in the Steelers’ rookie camp two years ago. “This whole situation, it was fun, though.”

When the minicamp began, Nagy showed the team film of the Bears’ 2018 season — and how it ended.

“No elephant in the room,” Nagy said. “This is where we’re at. This is what happened last year. This is gone now. … So now if you’re a kicker and you’re in the room, you’re going to feel uncomfortable. If you’re a player or coach in the room, you’re going to feel uncomfortable. So let’s go test it out now.”

Mission accomplished.

“There was a never moment or a sigh of relief here,” said Baron, a lefty from San Diego State. “Everything was pressure. Every kick meant something.”