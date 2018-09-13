Bears guard Kyle Long misses practice with ankle injury

Guard Kyle Long sat out Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury, according to the Bears’ injury report.

Long spoke to reporters earlier this week and did not mention an injury.

Earlier Thursday, Nagy said the team “came out of the game pretty healthy.”

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, who has a broken forearm, also did not practice. Cornerback Bryce Callahan was limited with a knee injury, while Daniel Brown returned to full participation after suffering a right shoulder injury in the preseason finale.