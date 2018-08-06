Bears G Kyle Long’s comeback from offseason surgery passing the smell test

BOURBONNAIS — Bears guard Kyle Long apologized for “the scent of my B.O.” when he returned from a post-practice autograph session for an interview Monday. But body odor is a good thing for the Bears’ three-time Pro Bowl lineman — a sign that despite a regulated training camp schedule that includes days off for maintenance after multiple offseason surgeries, Long not only is working up a good sweat, but practicing and playing harder than ever. He’s getting there.

“He’s working super hard,” Bears offensive line coach Harry Hiestand said. “When he’s out there, he’s rolling and there’s no backing off. His plays have been gradually increased. [Monday] he probably had his most plays out there and has made steady progress. I feel good about the direction he’s going. He’s on a great path right now.”

The extra week of training camp for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio has helped the Bears build up Long’s practice reps without overdoing it. Hiestand said he doesn’t know if Long ever will practice on a regular basis this season. “We’ll see how he holds up as we increase his reps,” Hiestand said. “As we get closer to the season, he’ll be involved every day.”

Long would rather be playing every day, but where in the past he needed days off to nurse an injury, in this training camp the scheduled rest days are part of a program to build strength, avoid unnecessary wear-and-tear and ease him back into what Hiestand calls “football shape.”

Bears guard Kyle Long (75, with teammates Hroniss Grasu and Cody Whitehair) is making progress in his return after multiple offseason surgeries. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

And after two injury filled seasons in which he has missed 15 of 32 starts, Long is on board with this program.

“It’s been great,” Long said. “You always want to be on the field. But they have a plan in place and I’m not limited. I’m fully out there for team [drills], doing all that kind of [physical] stuff. I think they’re just being smart with it. They understand that the season is the most important part. I’ve gotten more and more reps — that’s gaining my conditioning and all the aspects in the coalesce factor.”

Does he feel as good as he did when he started 47 of 48 games for the Bears and made the Pro Bowl in 2013-15?

“I feel really good,” he said. “I wish I could go into the Marty McFly [time machine] and see how I felt and let you know. But as for right now, [compared to how] I felt the past year or two, I feel pretty darn good.”

Three weeks into training camp, it’s still relatively early. It won’t be until the regular season begins Sept. 9 against the Packers at Lambeau Field that Long will begin to answer the biggest question of all: will he be the same player he was when he was starting every game and going to the Pro Bowl?

“It’s a fair question,” Long said. “Health has been an issue with me and that’s just the nature of the game. I play a physical style of football. I’m just relying on my teammates and doing everything I can to get the younger guys ready and get myself ready and we’ll take it one day at a time.”