Bears guard Kyle Long injures right foot vs. Jets

Bears right guard Kyle Long hurt his right foot in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-10 win against the Jets, coach Matt Nagy said.

Long was hurt when he was rolled up on from behind while Jordan Howard was being tackled. The extent of the injury isn’t yet known, but it didn’t look good. Long was unable to put weight on his foot as he left the field and was on crutches in the Bears locker room after the game. He had testing done on the foot.

Nagy said the Bears will learn more about Long’s injury in the next few days, his standard answer about player injuries after games. But Long is in danger of missing game action.

“I’m very happy with how he’s been playing,” Nagy said. “And you know, we just keep our fingers crossed that everything is O.K.”

Bears guard Kyle Long walks off the field Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Long missed the second half of the 2016 season after tearing ligaments in his right ankle — he said it was everything but his Achilles’ tendon — in Tampa Bay. Nagy said Sunday that Long didn’t aggravate that injury.

“He’s already been through so much already, and it sucks to see Kyle go down like that,” left tackle Charles Leno said. “We don’t know the severity of it yet, so we’re just trying to support him back there and give him some love. Because we know what he’s been through.”