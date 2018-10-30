Bears start bracing for life without right guard Kyle Long

After starting 13 games at left guard last season with the Chiefs and coach Matt Nagy, Bryan Witzmann said the Bears have a “homely feel.”

“Overall, [Nagy] does a lot of things that he’s always done,” Witzmann said. “It’s familiar and it’s comfortable.”

And that’s good for the Bears because Witzmann is part of what Nagy described as their “contingency plan” after losing to right guard Kyle Long to a right foot injury.

Long was in the Bears’ locker room at Halas Hall on Tuesday but his injured foot was in a walking boot. He also used a push scooter to get around.

The Bears are preparing to be without right guard Kyle Long. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

“We just know we have to key in and focus that much more,” running back Tarik Cohen said. “When you lose a key guy like Kyle Long, you know you have to make up for that. We have players ready to come in and fill that void and try to make up for that loss.”

Witzmann replaced Long after he was injured in a pile-up late in the fourth quarter in the Bears’ 24-10 victory against the Jets.

But Eric Kush, who was inactive against the Jets because of stingers in his neck, and rookie James Daniels are expected to be the Bears’ starting guards with Long out.

Right now, it’s unclear who will replace Long on the right side, but, as a second-round pick, Daniels certainly possesses the athleticism, versatility and upside to move around the interior of the line.

Daniels played his first full game this season against the Jets after rotating at left guard with Kush for three consecutive games.

“[Daniels] played a good game,” said Nagy, who should provide an update on Long’s injury prognosis on Wednesday. “There were a couple things in there where he got a little bit off balance, but one of his strengths is being able to recover with leverage. A couple other times where he was pulling in the run game, [he] had some thumpers where he was bringing it.

“I thought overall in the pass game, the offensive line did an awesome job protecting. They did a really good job in giving green grass to Mitch [Trubisky]. And specifically No. 68, I thought for being in there as much as he was, he did well.”

If Kush’s stinger issues linger, Nagy also sounded comfortable with Witzmann. His two seasons with the Chiefs overlapped with Nagy’s run as their offensive coordinator.

“We established a good rapport and a good trust when I was in Kansas City,” Witzmann said.

He might have to prove that soon enough.

“Obviously, [injuries are] part of the game and you know that,” said Witzmann, who was signed on Oct. 8 after outside linebacker Sam Acho was placed on injured reserve.

“It’s next-guy up. We have a lot of talented guys, but obviously it’s a tough thing losing a vet like that. But you’ve got to move forward. There is a lot of trust in that room that we won’t lose a beat.”