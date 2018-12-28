Bears could add Kyle Long, lose Allen Robinson, for Sunday’s game vs. Vikings

The Bears could add a Pro Bowl offensive lineman — and be without their big-money receiver — for Sunday’s game.

Guard Kyle Long figures to be activated off injured reserve Saturday in time to face the Vikings. Coach Matt Nagy said Long practiced “pretty much” in full this week.

Long, who hurt his right foot in October against the Jets, said his body “is trying to figure out what the hell’s going on” after being in a walking boot for eight weeks. He has been practicing for the last week.

Long said Friday that playing limited snaps Sunday “would probably be the smart thing to do — but that’s not my decision.”

Nagy said that he could play more.

“Just talking to him throughout the week, I feel pretty good with him playing most of the game,” Nagy said. “But we’ve just got to kind of see if that’s where we’re at and if it is a pitch count. I think a lot of that honestly is going to be more so when you’re in the game: How’s he feeling?

“If he’s feeling good, keep him going. If he’s not — and when I say not, maybe it’s just between all of us talking, ‘Hey, let’s just get him out’ — it’s good for him, any way you look at it.”

Receiver Allen Robinson won’t have the same luxury. He was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game after sitting out his third-straight practice with sore ribs. Robinson was injured while catching a 43-yard pass against the 49ers.

The Bears will be cautious with Robinson, keeping their eyes on the playoffs for his return.

“I just want to make sure that whatever we do is smart for him, is smart for the team,” Nagy said. “It’s literally as simple as that. … It’s just more so how smart are we here again with that balance of this week versus next week.”

Safety Eddie Jackson and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch aren’t expected to play, either. Jackson sprained his right ankle while returning an Aaron Rodgers interception two weeks ago, while Lynch sprained his right elbow earlier in the game. Neither has practiced since, and both are doubtful.

Nagy said Jackson, a Pro Bowl safety, is “getting better each week,” but he couldn’t say if he’d be ready for the first playoff game.

“I wish I could tell you,” he said. “I hope so.”

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who has a knee injury, was limited Friday and is questionable for Sunday. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson returned from his illness and will play against he Vikings.

If Long is activated, the Bears could look to cut third-string quarterback Tyler Bray and pick him back up for the practice squad.