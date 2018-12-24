Will Kyle Long play Sunday? Bears coach Matt Nagy hopes so

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he hopes that guard Kyle Long, who returned to practice Friday, can play Sunday against the Vikings.

“I like to use this word and I do believe in it – ‘cautiously optimistic,’” Nagy said Monday. “I think that he’s doing a good job right now. He feels good. It would be nice to get him out there.”

Long has been on injured reserve since hurting his right foot Oct. 28. He’s eligible to return to game action Sunday. The Bears would prefer to see how Long feels in the season finale rather than put him in a playoff game after a 10-week layoff.

“We’ll see how he does and how he feels each day,” he said. “But last week I thought when he was in there he looked good. But we gotta just kind of keep an eye on it, day by day.”