Kyle Long reworks Bears contract, will return in 2019

After reworking his contract to free up cap space for the team this offseason, guard Kyle Long will return to the Bears next season.

Sources confirmed the restructuring Tuesday morning.

“Bear for Life,” Long Tweeted.

Long was slated to have an $8.5 million cap hit in 2019, the result of a four-year, $40 million extension he signed on the eve of the 2016 season.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) and his brother, Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long (75), greet each other after the Bears' wild-card loss to the Eagles. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

A first-round pick in 2013, Long has spent the last three seasons battling various injuries, starting only 25 games. He suffered a right foot injury last season that cost him nine weeks, but returned for the Bears’ season finale. He played all of the team’s playoff game against the Eagles. .

Bear for Life 🙏🏼 — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) February 26, 2019

Longs reworked deal means that all five of the Bears offensive line starters are set to return in 2019. The Bears re-signed right tackle Bobby Massie in January and could give center Cody Whitehair an extension soon.