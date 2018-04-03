After 3 surgeries, Bears G Kyle Long expects ‘no limitations’ during season

Kyle Long was thrilled to walk into Halas Hall. Apparently his fellow Bears feel the same way.

“I love seeing the teammates and seeing the reaction on their face when I’m actually walking into the building,” Long said. “And not in a wheelchair.”

The Bears recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, Long said Tuesday that he had three offseason procedures — one on his neck, shoulder and elbow. He described each as “minor,” but they shouldn’t be discounted. He’s been able to lift his arms directly over his head for the first time in a while.

Long wouldn’t give a timeline for his full participation during offseason activities, but said he’ll be “flying around” in time for the regular season.

Bears guard Kyle Long won the Bears' Ed Block Courage Award. (Getty Images)

“If it were up to me, I’d be full go right now,” he said. “I feel as if I am. But there’s certain things that are time-sensitive that we have to follow a certain timeline with, the neck being one of them. as you know it’s not something you wanna take lightly. We’re gonna take all the time we need, but there will be no limitations once the season rolls around.”

Long’s shoulder hurt last season — he was scheduled to have surgery on it the previous offseason, but that was delayed after he had surgery on a grisly ankle injury that made it impossible to walk through the doors at Halas Hall without assistant.

Before being honored for his courage in Des Plaines, Long attended Matt Nagy’s first team meeting — at 9:30 a.m. at Halas Hall. The Bears started their offseason program Tuesday. He called the Bears’ new head coach a confident straight-shooter.

He’s an offensive genius,” Long said. “And if he can make (quarterback) Mitch (Trubisky’s) job easier, I’m all for it. …

“I’d say that everybody’s very, very, very excited to get started. It’s a fresh feel and we’re all really stoked about it.”

Bears chairman George McCaskey sat in on the meeting, too.

“He’s just such a dynamic presence and so excited and so enthusiastic,” McCaskey said. “I think the players are really going to pick up on that.”