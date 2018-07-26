Feeling rushed: Can Kylie Fitts, Isaiah Irving fill Bears’ needs at OLB?

BOURBONNAIS – As practice played out Thursday, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd seemingly did less and less.

And the more Floyd watched, the more it became apparent that outside linebacker truly is a position in flux for the Bears.

“Just for us, [it’s] part of the plan of how many reps do we want to get him,” coach Matt Nagy said when asked about Floyd’s inactivity. “He’s good to go, but this is going to be a long season. We know what he can do. That’s been established.”

With that plan in place for Floyd, Kylie Fitts and Isaiah Irving will get more opportunities to establish themselves at Olivet Nazarene University. They’re two young combatants in a very important position battle for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Bears rookie outside linebacker Kylie Fitts signs autographs at training camp. (Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times)

Overall, outside linebacker is full of wild cards. It starts with free-agent addition Aaron Lynch, who is coming off two tumultuous years with the 49ers and has missed five consecutive practices because of an ailing hamstring. It also includes Floyd, who is being closely monitored after injuring ligaments in his right knee last season.

Fitts, a sixth-round selection this year, and Irving, an undrafted free-agent signee from last year, are part of that wild-card mix, too. The Bears desperately need one of them to emerge as a viable contributor this season. The defense can’t take the next step it wants — and so often talks about — with a lackluster pass rush.

If Fitts and/or Irving tail off in camp and then struggle in the preseason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see general manager Ryan Pace scour the waiver wire after teams trim down rosters. He’s done it before with other positions.

That said, it hasn’t taken long for Irving, Fitts and others to realize the importance and potential impact of the opportunities they’re getting on a daily basis. They’re not toiling away with the third team, but often facing the Bears’ best players.

“I see a big opportunity this year,” Irving said. “I’m one year better. I feel a lot more experienced, and I feel a lot more confident.”

Fitts, meanwhile, is an early standout from camp. Nagy has said as much. It’s even included an apology from Fitts to Nagy for getting too close his quarterbacks during practices.

“It’s definitely a good opportunity, and I’m blessed to be here with the Bears,” Fitts said. “It’s a young group, and it’s very talented. I just have to come in every day and improve my technique and try and contribute as much as I can.”

Various injuries not only hurt Fitts’ production at Utah, but his draft stock. But the Bears had a higher draft grade on Fitts than his sixth-round selection (181st overall).

Fitts essentially fit the Bears’ profile because of his short-area quickness. The team valued his performances in the three-cone drill (6.88 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.19 seconds) at the NFL Scouting Combine. Fitts tied Harold Landry, a second-round pick for the Titans, in those drills.

“[Fitts is] like a wolf,” veteran outside linebacker Sam Acho said. “He just goes and goes and goes. He hunts the quarterback. He’s really smart, too. It’s cool to see him grow as far as understanding things like the [run-pass option] — when you the play run and when you have to play the pass — tackle sets and stances. [It’s] good to see.”

But Acho doesn’t want you to overlook Irving, who spent most of last season on the practice squad. He’s physically more imposing after spending parts of his offseason training with Acho.

“I know I can play the position,” Irving said.

Time will tell, if Fitts and Irving are enough for Fangio, who maintains a hand-on approach to coaching his outside linebackers. Fangio certainly needs more beyond Acho and Floyd.

“At the end day, we know they can only keep [53] guys,” Fitts said. “So we’re all gunning for that top-four or top-five spot. Every day, you’ve got to come out with your best.”

