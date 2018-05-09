Bears LB Roquan Smith says some stolen items were recovered

In a video posted on Twitter Wednesday morning, Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith said that some of his personal belongings that were stolen from his car were recovered.

“I would personally like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers as Athens-Clarke County Police Department worked very hard to identify the individual responsible for this,” Smith said. “It was definitely huge. I would also like to thank many of you that spread the information on various social-media platforms.

“Due to the prompt attention by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, I was able to recover most of my items as well as the individual being identified. I would just like to thank you guys so much.”

pic.twitter.com/iGI0b1Cf68 Roquan Smith at his first Bears press conference. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo — Quan (@RoquanSmith1) May 9, 2018

According to police, Smith called the police at 11:45 a.m. Saturday to report that items were stolen from his 2018 BMW X5 in Athens, Georgia.

Smith’s Bears iPad was among the items taken but the team was able to wipe it clean of information remotely.

Other items included three Georgia jerseys — ones worn during the regular season, the Rose Bowl and the national championship — and a Bulldogs helmet.

Four pairs of Bose headphones, Bluetooth speakers, a Kyboe watch, a Michael Kors watch and Nike shoes also were taken, according to police.