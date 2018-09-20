Hear this: Bears’ Leonard Floyd trades in ‘Q-tip’ club for smaller hand brace

Leonard Floyd’s “Q-tip” — the bulky club that covered his broken right hand in games like the fuzz at the end of a stick — is gone. The Bears outside linebacker received permission from the team’s training staff to wear a modified brace Sunday against the Cardinals, one that will expose his fingers and allow him to grab onto blockers and ball-carriers.

“It will help him,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He’s still not 100 percent. He’s still got a thing in his palm that will restrict him some.”

Fangio said Floyd, who improved his hand-fighting skills before breaking his hand against the Broncos in the preseason and having surgery, has been “fine” in his two games with the club.

In two games, Floyd has five tackles and one fumble recovery.

Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd warms up before the season-opener. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“To come to any conclusions about his play over the first two games would be not very prudent,” Fangio said.

Head coach Matt Nagy said Floyd’s “fingers are alive” now, and it will help his performance. The team hasn’t set a date for removing a brace altogether, though it figures to be addressed during the Bears’ Week 5 bye week.

Floyd was not made available to the media Thursday. On Wednesday, he said he was going to lobby to minimize the club, which he said wasn’t any easier to play with in Week 2 than it was in the opener.

“It ain’t really no better or worse,” he said. “It’s a club on your hand.”