Bears hope OLB Leonard Floyd can play Week 1, though broken hand won’t be healed

The Bears’ depth as outside linebacker is as thin as the cast put on Leonard Floyd’s right hand Saturday night.

Sunday’s surgery and Monday’s prognosis, then, can be seen as good news for a franchise that couldn’t be blamed for fearing the worst, given the Biblical rash of injuries their players have endured the past few years.

The former first-round pick had surgery Sunday to fix the break near his index and middle fingers. Coach Matt Nagy is hopeful he’ll be able to play in the Sept. 9 season-opener.

“We’re staying optimistic for Green Bay,” he said Monday.

Packers quarterback Brett Hundley is rushed by the Bears' Leonard Floyd in Novemeber.| Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images

Floyd, though, won’t be at full strength. If he can play, it will be with a club on his hand, which will, at best, limit his dexterity.

“I don’t think it’s going to be healed,” Nagy said. “I think he’s going to have to end up playing through it. It might require something in regards to having a cast or a club-type deal. And there’s been evidence of guys that have had that and been productive, and that’s what we’re hoping right now.”

They don’t have many other options. Were the Bears to sign an edge rusher off the street, it’d be difficult to get him ready, physically, for Week 1. Waiting until teams trim their rosters Sept. 1 is another option, though it would require a crash-course in learning the playbook.

Knowing it was a major area of need after last season, the Bears came up short shopping for outside linebackers this offseason. Aaron Lynch, their only new free-agent signing at the position, was hurt twice during the Bears’ offseason program and then injured his hamstring during their first training camp practice. He’s yet to return, though Nagy said he’s shown improvement since suffering setbacks earlier in the month.

“We want to get him up and running,” Nagy said. “He’s getting closer and closer by the day, so we do feel really good about where he’s at. He is getting better. … We just want to continue to stay aggressive with him so we can get him ready.”

Floyd injured his hand Saturday when he landed awkwardly after being blocked during a pass attempt with about four minutes left in the first half. It was the latest injury to befall the Georgia alum, who missed four games as a rookie after two scary concussions and six more contests last year after hurting the medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee. He had offseason surgery but was limited during most of the Bears’ offseason activities. Just three weeks ago, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he was “fighting through his recuperation.”

Since then, Floyd had begun to ascend in practice — and just at the right time. This season is as crucial for his career arc as his performance is for the Bears. The team must decide at the end of the year whether to pick up his fifth-year option, which would take effect in 2020.

Playing a full season for the first time would go a long way toward cementing his Bears’ future. Playing part of it with a clubbed hand, though, will limit his effectiveness. Two weeks ago, outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley credited Floyd’s hand-fighting for his preseason success.

“He’s staying positive, he’s in good spirits … ” Nagy said. “The surgery went well for him, as good as it could go. So now it’s just a matter of having the right mindset and recovering from the surgery and staying in it mentally.”

Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris spoke to Floyd, and said he’s in a good place

“He’s going to come back and rush his butt off,” he said. “He’s going to be fine. …

“He’s Leonard Floyd. Y’all know ‘Flo.’ He’s good, he’s in a good mind state. He’ll be good. He’ll be ready for Week 1.”