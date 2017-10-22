Bears’ LB Nick Kwiatkoski returns Sunday, CB Sherrick McManis out

Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski will return Sunday, but cornerback Sherrick McManis and running back Benny Cunningham, who hurt their hamstrings last week, will not.

Kwiatkoski injured his right pec in Week 2. He and the Bears first thought he might need a trip to injured reserve, but decided against it. The Bears have not announced whether he will start, but the team prefers him to Christian Jones when healthy.

Other Bears inactives include: quarterback Mark Sanchez, receiver Markus Wheaton (groin), nose tackle John Jenkins, center Hroniss Grasu (hand), inside linebacker John Timu (knee/ankle).

The Panthers announced that, while center Ryan Kalil will return to play his first game since Week 1, safety Kurt Coleman (knee) was inactive.