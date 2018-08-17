‘He could start anywhere’ : Bears LB Danny Trevathan believes in Nick Kwiatkoski

DENVER – Rookie linebacker Roquan Smith certainly changes many aspects of the Bears’ defensive plans, but don’t count out Nick Kwiatkoski.

That’s what Danny Trevathan, one of the veterans that coach Matt Nagy sees as an important leader for the defense, wants everyone to know.

“A lot of people don’t give Nick the credit he deserves,” Trevathan said.

The Bears certainly saw a difference in Kwiatkoski in Bourbonnais, whether it was effectively handling the calls with Trevathan sidelined or intercepting quarterback Mitch Trubisky twice in impressive leaping fashion.

Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski gets after Broncos running back David Williams in coverage. | David Zalubowski/AP

Kwiatkoski took advantage of the opportunity that Smith’s 29-day contract impassse provided him, not to mention Trevathan’s own absence because of a hamstring injury early on in camp, and settled in the middle of the defense. He simply feels different being in his third season with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and linebackers coach Glenn Pires.

“I felt myself at times playing slow, which over the years, that has gotten very minimal,” said Kwiatkoski, who is expected to start with Trevathan against the Broncos on Saturday. “Just really that first year, [it was] playing slow, thinking about stuff, thinking too much. Even if I was right, I was just overthinking that. Things like that, it’s hard to get past.”

But Kwiatkoski definitely feels past it now. He might not be the athlete that Smith is, but starting 13 games over his first two seasons and a strong showing at Olivet Nazarene University give him something to build upon.

Trevathan also said the Kwiatkoski’s skill set shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

“He’s smart; he’s instinctive,” Trevathan said. “He could play anywhere in this league, man. He could start anywhere. Just having him out there there’s no [drop] off [with] the defense at all. He’s out there; he’s communicating; he’s making plays. And when No. 44’s out there, you’re going to know it.”

Kwiatkoski does pack a physical punch. Just ask the Bears’ running backs who tried to block him camp. It’s one reason why there appears to be a role for him even if Smith becomes the game-changing starter early on for the Bears.

When asked if there could be packages that feature all three inside linebackers, Trevathan put his finger to his mouth and shushed. All three players are capable in coverage, especially in the right matchups, but they’re also effective blitzers.

“You know you never know, man, but we’ve got some athletes,” Trevathan said. “We’ve got some dogs. We’ve got some people that hit and love this defense and fly around at ‘LB.’ … I’m sure we have something.”

Until Fangio reveals that “something” in a game, there is a focus on the competition between Kwiatkoski and Smith.

“That’s what the NFL is; it’s all competition,” Kwiatkoski said. “Everyone out there is trying to get better. Everyone out there is trying to be the best that they can be, so that’s not going to change.”