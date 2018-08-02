Bears link arms for national anthem before Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, Ohio — This offseason, protests during the national anthem — and the NFL’s treatment of players that did — was the most controversial topic in sports. The country, then, paid particular attention to the Bears and Ravens on Thursday night, to see what each team would do during the song.

The Bears did what they did last year, under former coach John Fox: they linked arms. New coach coach Matt Nagy straddled the 50-yard-line, with Allen Robinson and Mitch Trubisky on either side of him. Bears players, coaches and staff linked arms down the sideline.

Nagy said earlier in the week that he’d met with his players about the anthem but did not offer a firm prediction of what they would do.

“Whatever we do,” he said, “we’re going to do it together.”

Chairman George McCaskey has said he prefers his team to stand.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed earlier this month to hit pause on the league’s controversial policy, released in May, that said teams could fine players who didn’t stand for the anthem. The NFL allowed players to stay in the locker room, should they choose, and left punishment up to teams.