How to watch Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving Day

This year Thanksgiving Day in Chicago won’t just be about eating good food and spending time with family because the Bears take on the Lions in their latest NFC North showdown. The team’s third game in 11 days represents a chance to further extend its lead in the division standings after beating the Vikings four days ago and the Lions seven days before that.

The big question for the Bears right now is what happens at quarterback with Mitch Trubisky nursing a shoulder injury. His status was listed as doubtful Wednesday, which suggests backup Chase Daniel may be the one under center for the holiday matchup. Such cautiousness from the Bears makes sense given the way they handled minor injuries to Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson earlier this year.

If Trubisky can’t go, it’ll be just the third start of Daniel’s nine-year NFL career. He last started for the Chiefs on Dec. 28, 2014 in a 19-7 victory over the Raiders.

The Lions are coming off a 20-19 victory over the Panthers and have a chance to creep back into the division race if the Bears stumble. They’ve been tougher at home than on the road this season, so the Bears will need to be ready not to falter despite beating the same team less than two weeks ago. Matthew Stafford has been leaning heavily on Kenny Golladay, who has 14 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns off 27 targets in the last two games.

Here’s how to tune into the matchup, which is the first of three NFL games on the Thanksgiving Day slate.

Bears vs. Lions, 2018 Thanksgiving Day

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

TV: CBS

Live stream: CBS All-Access